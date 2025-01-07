DeMarcus Lawrence Injury: Injury hampers 2024

Lawrence suffered a foot injury in Week 4 of the 2024 campaign and did not play the rest of the year, finishing with 14 tackles (seven solo), including 3.0 sacks, and a forced fumble.

The 11th-year veteran's exact injury was a right midfoot sprain, and he was placed on injured reserve in early October. Lawrence concluded a three-year contract with Dallas this season, and he will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The defensive end made the Pro Bowl after the 2022 and '23 campaigns.