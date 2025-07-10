Demarcus Robinson News: Pleads no contest to DUI charge

Robinson, who pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor DUI charge stemming from his arrest last November, has been sentenced to three years' probation, the Orange County Register reports.

Robinson, who signed a two-year, $9.5 million contract in free agency with the 49ers in March, is coming off a 2024 regular season in which he recorded a 31/505/7 receiving line in 17 games with the Rams. When available, the 30-year-old is on track to provide veteran depth to a San Francisco wideout corps that could be without Brandon Aiyuk (knee) early on this season. Per Aidin Vaziri of the San Francisco Chronicle, the NFL has not announced whether Robinson will face discipline under its personal conduct policy.