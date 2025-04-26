Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Denzel Burke headshot

Denzel Burke News: Headed home

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Cardinals selected Burke in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 174th overall.

Burke grew up in the Phoenix area before stepping in as an immediate starter at Ohio State. He was a Second Team All-American in his junior season but suffered from an inconsistent final year in college, causing his slide in the draft. Burke's pedigree makes him a notable addition to an Arizona secondary that lacks proven talent, and he'll join college rival Will Johnson in the rookie class at corner for the team.

Denzel Burke
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now