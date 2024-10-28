Fantasy Football
D'Ernest Johnson News: Less involved as No. 2 back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 28, 2024

Johnson carried once for three yards and caught one of two targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Packers.

The 28-year-old once totaled 20 touches in the previous two games with Travis Etienne (hamstring) unavailable, but both of those contests were blowouts. Tank Bigsby dominated the backfield work Sunday as Jacksonville nearly took Green Bay to overtime. Johnson likely won't be fantasy relevant but should continue to see some chances in passing situations until Etienne is back.

