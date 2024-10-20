D'Ernest Johnson News: Solid in No. 2 role Sunday

Johnson rushed nine times for 38 yards and brought in three of four targets for 32 yards in the Jaguars' 32-16 win over the Patriots on Sunday in London.

With Travis Etienne (hamstring) sidelined, both Tank Bigsby and Johnson bumped up a spot on the depth chart for the London matchup. Johnson played a clear second fiddle to his teammate, but he was effective in both his rushing and pass-catching roles. The veteran is a valuable insurance policy for Jacksonville if Etienne misses extended time, and Johnson would be set to reprise his No. 2 role in a Week 8 home matchup against the Packers if the latter remains out.