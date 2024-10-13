D'Ernest Johnson News: Team-high yardage total in loss

Johnson rushed six times for 28 yards and brought in both targets for 16 yards in the Jaguars' 35-16 loss to the Bears on Sunday in London.

With Travis Etienne exiting the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury, Johnson and Tank Bigsby helmed the ground game for the bulk of the second half. Johnson finished with a team-high rushing yardage total despite logging one fewer carry than Bigsby, and the former was also the only one of the two to be targeted in the passing game. The Jaguars are back in action next Sunday in London against the Patriots, and given the uncertain nature of soft-tissue injuries, it's certainly possible Johnson and Bigsby could be sharing backfield duties once more versus New England.