Derrick Brown Injury: Hoping to drill during camp

Brown (knee) should be ready to participate in drills during training camp on a limited basis, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Brown said in April that he'd be ready for the start of the regular season, per David Newton of ESPN.com. The defensive end only played in one game in 2024 due to a meniscus issue, but in 2023 he recorded 103 tackles (57 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and six pass breakups, including an interception. The 2020 first-round pick started 63 of 66 regular-season games across his first four seasons, and then he earned a four-year, $96-million extension ahead of the 2024 campaign.