DeShon Elliott News: Lands two-year extension

The Steelers signed Elliott to a two-year, $12.5 million contract extension Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The deal contains $9.21 million in guaranteed money. Elliott is coming off of a career year in 2024, as he finished with 108 tackles (72 solo), six pass breakups, including one interception, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles across 15 regular-season contests. Elliott's contract was set to expire after the 2025 campaign, but Pittsburgh has decided to lock up the 28-year-old safety.