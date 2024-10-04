Fantasy Football
Devin Lloyd headshot

Devin Lloyd Injury: Expected to suit up Week 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 4, 2024 at 3:56pm

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Lloyd (knee) is expected to take the field for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Colts, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Lloyd missed practice Wednesday and was listed as limited Thursday, as he continues to tend to the knee injury that prevented him from playing Week 4 versus Houston. Friday's practice report will reveal whether Lloyd officially carries an injury designation into the weekend, but it sounds like the 2022 first-round pick should be able to suit up versus Indianapolis on Sunday.

Devin Lloyd
Jacksonville Jaguars
