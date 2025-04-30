Devin Lloyd News: Option not exercised
The Jaguars won't exercise Lloyd's fifth-year option, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
The 2022 first-round pick out of Utah has been one of the Jaguars' top tacklers over the past three seasons, ranking second on the team with 355 total tackles across 48 regular-season contests. Lloyd has been also been a valuable asset in coverage, recording 19 passes defended, including three interceptions, since entering the league. Despite the team declining his fifth-year option, Lloyd is expected to remain one of Jacksonville's top inside linebackers in 2025, likely starting alongside Foyesade Oluokun.
