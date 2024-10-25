Devonte Wyatt Injury: Could return in Week 8

Wyatt (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The Georgia product returned to practice this week in a limited fashion after missing the Packers' last three games due to an ankle injury, and he's got a chance to suit up in Week 8. However, if Wyatt is forced to miss his fourth consecutive game Sunday, expect Colby Wooden and Tedarrell Slaton to see increased snaps with Green Bay's first-team defensive line.