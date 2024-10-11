Fantasy Football
Devonte Wyatt Injury: Missing Week 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 11, 2024

Wyatt (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Wyatt will now miss his second consecutive game after sustaining an ankle injury in the Packers' Week 4 loss to the Vikings. The 2022 first-round pick has yet to practice since injuring his ankle, indicating that he may miss additional time after Week 6. Expect Tedarrell Slaton and Colby Wooden to see increased playing time with Green Bay's first-team defense in Wyatt's stead.

