Devonte Wyatt Injury: Records 5.0 sacks in third season
Wyatt (lower leg) finished the 2024 season with 23 tackles (17 solo), including 5.0 sacks, and two fumble recoveries across 14 regular-season contests.
Wyatt missed three games in the middle of the season with an ankle injury, and he was then injured five snaps into the wild-card playoff loss to the Eagles. Despite the missed time, Wyatt's 5.0 sacks were second-most on the team behind Rashan Gary's 7.5. Wyatt has 10.5 sacks over the last two seasons and has become a pocket-pusher in the middle of Green Bay's defensive line. Wyatt has one year remaining on his rookie contract.
