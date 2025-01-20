Fantasy Football
Devonte Wyatt Injury: Records 5.0 sacks in third season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Wyatt (lower leg) finished the 2024 season with 23 tackles (17 solo), including 5.0 sacks, and two fumble recoveries across 14 regular-season contests.

Wyatt missed three games in the middle of the season with an ankle injury, and he was then injured five snaps into the wild-card playoff loss to the Eagles. Despite the missed time, Wyatt's 5.0 sacks were second-most on the team behind Rashan Gary's 7.5. Wyatt has 10.5 sacks over the last two seasons and has become a pocket-pusher in the middle of Green Bay's defensive line. Wyatt has one year remaining on his rookie contract.

Devonte Wyatt
Green Bay Packers
