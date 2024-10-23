Devonte Wyatt Injury: Returns to practice Wednesday

Wyatt (ankle) was listed as a limited practice participant on the Packers' injury report Wednesday.

Wednesday's session was the first practice Wyatt has participated in since injuring his ankle in Week 4 against the Vikings. It's an encouraging sign for the 2022 first-round pick, and if he's able to practice Thursday and Friday, he could return from a three-game absence and suit up against the Jaguars on Sunday. Wyatt has logged 10 tackles (eight solo), including 3.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery across four regular-season games.