Devonte Wyatt News: Option picked up by Green Bay
The Packers exercised Wyatt's (lower leg) fifth-year option Wednesday, Christian Kirby of Sports Illustrated reports.
The 2022 first-round pick from Georgia will remain in Green Bay through the 2026 season after the team exercised his option Wednesday. Wyatt has been one of the Packers' top pass-rushers over the past two seasons, recording 59 total tackles, including 10.5 sacks, across 31 regular-season games. Now recovered from the lower leg injury sustained in last year's wild-card loss to the Eagles, Wyatt is expected to serve as one of the Packers' starting defensive linemen in 2025.
