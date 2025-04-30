Fantasy Football
Devonte Wyatt News: Option picked up by Green Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

The Packers exercised Wyatt's (lower leg) fifth-year option Wednesday, Christian Kirby of Sports Illustrated reports.

The 2022 first-round pick from Georgia will remain in Green Bay through the 2026 season after the team exercised his option Wednesday. Wyatt has been one of the Packers' top pass-rushers over the past two seasons, recording 59 total tackles, including 10.5 sacks, across 31 regular-season games. Now recovered from the lower leg injury sustained in last year's wild-card loss to the Eagles, Wyatt is expected to serve as one of the Packers' starting defensive linemen in 2025.

