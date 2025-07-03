Devontez Walker News: Leading candidate for WR4 job

Walker was Baltimore's most consistent wide receiver during spring practices and appears to be the front-runner for the WR4 job, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Walker was a fourth-round pick in the 2024 Draft and saw just three targets across nine regular-season appearances as a rookie, catching one pass for a 21-yard touchdown. Walker played just 57 offensive snaps across those nine contests and was sixth amongst Baltimore's wideouts in targets. The Ravens signed DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason and kept Tylan Wallace with a one-year deal, but Hensley believes Walker is positioned to leap Wallace for the WR4 gig despite Wallace posting an 11-193-1 line on 12 targets and 275 snaps last regular season.