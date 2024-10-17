Dexter Lawrence Injury: DNP on Thursday

Lawrence (hip) did not participate in Thursday's practice session, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.

Lawrence has been sidelined during the Giants' first two practices of the week due to a hip injury. The All-Pro defensive tackle has indicated that he intends to play Sunday against the Eagles, but he'll need to practice in at least a limited capacity Friday to avoid an injury designation. Lawrence has registered 19 tackles (12 solo), including 7.0 sacks, and one pass breakup through the first six games of the regular season.