Dexter Lawrence Injury: Unable to practice Thursday

Lawrence (hip) is not practicing Thursday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Lawrence managed to play through his hip injury during New York's loss to the Eagles in Week 7, though he handled a season-low 58 percent of snaps. Despite a managed workload, Lawrence still managed to log five solo tackles and 2.0 sacks. Lawrence has already racked up a career-high 9.0 sacks in seven appearances, so as long as he's able to suit up Monday versus the Steelers, he'll remain a must-start fantasy option in IDP formats.