Dexter Lawrence News: Dominant in Week 5

Lawrence recorded four total tackles (two solo), including 3.0 sacks, in Sunday's 29-20 win over the Seahawks.

The All-Pro defensive lineman was a significant part of the Giants' defensive success in Sunday's win, sacking Geno Smith three times and logging one additional quarterback hit. Lawrence has now accumulated 16 total tackles, including 6.0 sacks, and defended one pass across the Giants' first five contests. He's expected to continue wreaking havoc on opposing offenses as the Bengals travel to New York in Week 6.