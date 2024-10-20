Dexter Lawrence News: Good to go vs. Eagles

Lawrence (hip) is active for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Lawrence opened the week with consecutive DNPs, but he was able to draw a questionable tag after practicing in a limited capacity Friday. He's unlikely to be at 100 percent health, but he will play through the hip injury in Sunday's NFC East showdown. The 2019 first-round pick has logged 7.0 sacks through the first six games of the regular season, which is tied with Will McDonald for second-most in the NFL behind Aidan Hutchinson's (tibula/fibula) 7.5 sacks.