D.J. Humphries News: Signs with Rams

Humphries signed with the Rams on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The offensive tackle was initially negotiating with the 49ers earlier in the spring, but no deal came together even though Humphries' representation announced that it did. Humphries tore his ACL late in the 2023 season with the Cardinals, got released the following March, signed with the Chiefs in November and then dealt with a hamstring issue late in the 2024 regular season. Humphries has started all 100 regular-season games he's appeared in during his career, but he's expected to provide depth behind Alaric Jackson and Rob Havenstein in Los Angeles.