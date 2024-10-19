DJ Ivey Injury: Activated off PUP list

The Bengals activated Ivey (knee) from the reserve/PUP list Saturday.

Ivey opened the regular season on the reserve/PUP list while recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in December of 2023. His 21-day practice window opened Oct. 9, and given that he was a full participant in all three practices this week, he should be available to make his 2024 regular-season debut against the Browns on Sunday. The 2023 seventh-round pick appeared in eight regular-season games for Cincinnati in his rookie year, and he finished with three solo tackles, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery.