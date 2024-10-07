DJ Turner News: Likely starting moving forward

Turner is the top candidate to fill in for the injured Dax Hill (knee) on the Bengals' defense, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

The 2023 second-round pick filled in for Hill when he exited Cincinnati's 41-38 loss to the Ravens in Week 5, and Turner is expected to remain in the Bengals' first-team defense with Hill out for the remainder of the season. Turner has accumulated 63 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and defended nine passes across his first 23 NFL games. He'll aim to bolster a Cincinnati defense that currently ranks bottom-10 in the NFL in points allowed per game (29.0), yards per pass attempt (6.9) and yards per play (5.6).