D.J. Wonnum Injury: Starting to practice again
Wonnum (back) participated in a limited capacity during minicamp Tuesday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Wonnum sat out both of Carolina's last two open workouts entirely, so Tuesday's action is a sign of progress in his recovery from a lingering back issue. There's no concrete timetable for his full return, but once available he projects as a starter on the edge for the Panthers in 2025.
