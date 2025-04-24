Donovan Jackson News: Adds help to Vikes' offensive line

The Vikings selected Jackson in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 24th overall.

Minnesota's flaws along the interior offensive line were firmly on display in their final two losses of the season, making guard a priority even with the team having the fewest picks in this year's class. Jackson provides immediate help in that area with 31 career starts at left guard for Ohio State. He also helped save the Buckeyes' season by kicking out to left tackle when Josh Simmons went down with a knee injury mid-year. That versatility is a nice bonus if injuries hit the Minnesota offensive line again, but Jackson (6-3, 315) is best suited to stick at left guard.