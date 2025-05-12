Drake Dabney News: Signs with Tennessee

Dabney signed with the Titans on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

The tight end joined the team after participating in its rookie minicamp, per Wyatt. Dabney caught 19 passes for 193 yards and no touchdowns at TCU in 2024, though his best collegiate season came the year before at Baylor, when he grabbed 33 passes for 552 yards and five scores. Tennessee's top four tight ends include three, Chig Okonkwo, Josh Whyle and David Martin-Robinson, who played for the team in 2024 and a 2025 fourth-round pick, Gunnar Helm, but none are locks to hold down their spots.