Dustin Hopkins News: Looking to rebound in 2025

Hopkins is going to get every opportunity to show he's moved on from a frustrating 2024 season, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hopkins was acquired from the Chargers ahead of the 2023 campaign and had a career year that season, drilling 33 of 36 field-goal attempts (91.7 percent) and 24 of 26 extra-point tries. Cleveland inked him to a three-year, $15.3 million extension through 2027, but the veteran kicker then posted the worst season of his career in 2024, making just 18 of 27 field goals (66.7 percent) and 17 of 20 extra points. The Browns have brought in Andre Szmyt to provide competition, but it sounds like Cleveland wants Hopkins to win this job. For fantasy purposes, the Browns don't project to be a high-scoring offense in 2025. That coupled with Hopkins' 2024 struggles don't make him a desirable target.