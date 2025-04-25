Dylan Fairchild News: Bengals add guard in Round 3

The Bengals selected Fairchild in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 81st overall.

Fairchild (6-foot-5, 318 pounds) is a big guard but lacks the reach to play at tackle. Even if he lacks positional versatility, though, Fairchild would appear to have a good shot to emerge as a viable starting guard in the NFL. More specifically, Fairchild should compete for the starting left guard role in Cincinnati after staring at left guard and thriving for Georgia the last two years.. Even though he's a big guard Fairchild proved athletic in his combine testing, logging above-average marks in the 40-yard dash (5.24 seconds) and broad jump (111 inches).