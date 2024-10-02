Dylan Horton Injury: Practice window opens

Houston opened Horton's (illness) practice window Wednesday.

Horton began the regular season on the reserve/non-football illness list. He was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin's lymphoma last November and was reportedly in remission as of this summer. Horton's return to practice Wednesday is a very positive sign in his recovery, and the opening of his practice window means Houston will have 21 days to activate him to its active roster. The 24-year-old played in 10 games during his rookie campaign last year, totaling 13 tackles (eight solo) and notching a fumble recovery over 169 defensive snaps.