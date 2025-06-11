Efton Chism News: Makes an impression this spring
Chism made an impression with his pass catching throughout the Patriots' open spring practices, Mike Dussault of Patriots.com notes.
Per Mike Reiss of ESPN, the three-year contract that Chism signed with New England as an undrafted free agent this offseason includes $234,000 in guaranteed base salary, with a $25,000 signing bonus. While the Eastern Washington product finds himself in a crowded wideout corps heading into training camp, the 5-foot-10, 198 pounder has made a good impression thus far and has a chance to secure a spot on the Patriots' 53-man roster as a slot option with a strong preseason.
