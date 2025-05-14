Fantasy Football
Elgton Jenkins News: Not attending workouts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Jenkins is skipping Green Bay's offseason workouts, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

While Jenkins has recovered from the shoulder injury he suffered during the team's wild-card loss versus the Eagles in January, the 26-year-old is instead holding out due to a contract dispute. Jenkins could be moved from guard to center ahead of the start of the upcoming season and it remains to be seen when he'll rejoin the team.

