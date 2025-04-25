Elijah Arroyo Injury: Scooped by Seattle

The Seahawks selected Arroyo (knee) in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 50th overall.

Left knee injuries derailed much of Arroyo's second and third seasons at Miami, but he managed to stay healthy as a senior and showed what he can do. A big target for Cam Ward, Arroyo caught 35 of 45 targets for 590 yards and seven touchdowns. 13.1 yards per target and 16.9 yards per reception are explosive figures for a tight end prospect. He has the size (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) to be an every-down tight end, too. The question will be whether he can stay healthy because if he does, Arroyo has impressive playmaking ability.