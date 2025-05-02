Elijah Arroyo News: Past knee issue

Arroyo said Friday that he is no longer dealing with the knee injury that limited him leading up to the NFL Draft, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

The knee issue prevented Arroyo from running the 40 at either the NFL Combine or his pro day, though Seattle was able to estimate him at 4.52/4.53 based on his GPS speeds. The injury didn't deter the Seahawks from drafting the big tight end in the second round (50th overall), however, making him the fifth tight end off the board. Arroyo has a chance to carve out a significant role in the team's offense, especially if he can have a big training camp -- while Noah Fant tallied a respectable 500 receiving yards on 48 catches during the regular season last year, he has only one touchdown reception over the past two campaigns.