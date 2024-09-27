Elijah Higgins News: Likely to have bigger Week 4 role

Higgins is expected to play an expanded role in Sunday's game against the Commanders, as Trey McBride (concussion) has been ruled out, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Higgins is the logical next man up at tight end for the Cardinals, as his 30 pass routes are second to McBride's 84 at the position in Arizona. On that limited playing time, Higgins has reeled in all four of his targets for 41 yards and one touchdown. Higgins was a sixth-round choice in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Dolphins, but he was amongst Miami's final cuts last year and was claimed off waivers by Arizona. Higgins is an above-average athlete and is worth a look in deeper fantasy leagues this week against Washington.