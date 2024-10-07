Elijah Higgins News: Scores TD on only target Sunday

Higgins caught his only target for a two-yard touchdown during Sunday's 24-23 win in San Francisco.

With the Cardinals' No. 1 TE Trey McBride back in action after sitting out Week 4 due to a concussion, Higgins returned to a normal 41 percent snap share, but he took full advantage of his second red-zone target of the season for touchdown No. 2 in 2024. McBride himself saw an 88 percent share and led the team with nine targets on his way to a 6-53-0 line. Higgins thus is poised for his typical 1-to-2 targets per game moving forward.