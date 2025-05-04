Fantasy Football
Emery Jones headshot

Emery Jones Injury: Dealing with shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Jones may not take part in practice until training camp due to a shoulder injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Jones was a third-round selection by the Ravens in April's NFL Draft. The LSU product's injury doesn't appear likely to sideline him for any regular-season games, but it could delay his offseason program to some extent. If he's healthy for training camp, Jones will likely be competing for snaps at right guard.

Emery Jones
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
