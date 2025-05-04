Emery Jones Injury: Dealing with shoulder injury
Jones may not take part in practice until training camp due to a shoulder injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Jones was a third-round selection by the Ravens in April's NFL Draft. The LSU product's injury doesn't appear likely to sideline him for any regular-season games, but it could delay his offseason program to some extent. If he's healthy for training camp, Jones will likely be competing for snaps at right guard.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now