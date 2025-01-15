Eric Johnson News: Sees more snaps late in 2024

Johnson played in 11 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 17 tackles (two solo).

Johnson signed with the Patriots in late August after failing to make the Colts' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. The 2022 fifth-round pick mostly served in a rotational role at defensive end behind Daniel Ekuale, Keion White and Christian Barmore (illness). However, Johnson did see more defensive snaps over the final four games of the regular season, and over that span he accumulated 11 tackles (one solo). Johnson has one more year left on his contract with the Patriots and will look to earn a bigger role with New England's first-team defense for the 2025 campaign.