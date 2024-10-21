Eric Wilson News: Monster performance in Week 7

Wilson recorded six total tackles (all solo), including 2.0 sacks and an additional four tackles for loss, and defended one pass in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Texans.

The 30-year-old took full advantage of his increased snaps with Green Bay's first-team defense after Quay Walker left with a concussion in the first quarter of Sunday's win. Wilson has now tallied 20 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, forced one fumble and nabbed one interception across 126 defensive snaps this season. Don't be surprised if the Cincinnati product begins to see increased work with the Packers' first-team defense even when Walker returns from injury, as Wilson seems to positively impact the game whenever he's on the field.