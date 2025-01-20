Eric Wilson News: Records 72 tackles for Green Bay

Wilson finished the 2024 season with 72 tackles (38 solo), including 2.0 sacks, two pass breakups, including one interception, and one forced fumble across 17 regular-season contests.

After recording zero starts in the two previous seasons with Green Bay, Wilson made 12 starts during the 2024 campaign, as his 558 defensive snaps were the most he's played since 2020 with the Vikings. Wilson, however, played just three defensive snaps in the wild-card playoff loss to the Eagles, as he was behind all three of Quay Walker, Edgerrin Cooper and Isaiah McDuffie on the depth chart at linebacker. Wilson is now scheduled to hit free agency in March and turns 31 years old in September.