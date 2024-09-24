Erik McCoy Injury: Expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks

McCoy (groin) suffered an injury during Sunday's loss to the Eagles that is expected to require surgery and sideline him 6-to-8 weeks, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

McCoy's estimated recovery timetable likely will result in him being placed on IR, leaving Lucas Patrick to operate as the Saints' starting center until early November, at least. Until McCoy returns to full health, the Pro Bowler's absence will represent a notable blow to the strength of New Orleans' offensive line.