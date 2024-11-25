Ernest Jones News: Continues to rack up tackles

Jones made 10 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 16-6 win over the Cardinals.

The inside linebacker has recorded at least nine tackles in all four of his games since being traded to the Seahawks by the Titans. Jones, who finished with more than 100 stops in each of the last two campaigns, both with the Rams, now has 91 tackles (53 solo) in 10 games this season. The fourth-year pro has also played on every defensive snap in all four of his games with the Seahawks, and he should continue to play a big role next week against the Jets.