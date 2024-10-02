Evan McPherson News: Perfect in Sunday's win

McPherson made both of his field-goal attempts and all four extra-point tries in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Panthers.

McPherson had his best performance of the Bengals' 2024 campaign in Week 4, as the Florida product drilled both his field-goal attempts, including a 56-yarder, and split the uprights on all four of his point-after tries as well. The 25-year-old has missed just one field goal and one extra point through Cincinnati's first four contests, and he's expected to continue producing as the Bengals host the Ravens in Week 5.