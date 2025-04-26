Fantasy Football
Garrett Dellinger News: Picked by Ravens in seventh round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 3:41pm

The Ravens selected Dellinger in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 243rd overall.

Dellinger was a four-year starter for LSU at left guard, forming an impressive tandem alongside teammate Will Campbell, who was selected fourth overall by the Patriots. Unfortunately, Dellinger missed the final six games of the 2024 campaign due to a right ankle injury, but he was still able to participate in his Pro Day, where he measured 6-foot-5, 320 pounds. He's the third offensive lineman taken by the Ravens this draft and will aim to put up a good showing in Ravens camp to claim a 53-man roster spot.

