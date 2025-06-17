Menu
Gavin Bartholomew headshot

Gavin Bartholomew Injury: Rehabbing injury in offseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 17, 2025

Bartholomew was off to the side rehabbing an undisclosed injury during the offseason program, Will Ragatz of Sports Illustrated reports.

It's like a minor injury, but it's something to watch at the start of training camp. Bartholomew is a 2025 6th-round draft pick, so his roster spot isn't guaranteed and a slow start to training camp due to injury could hurt his chances.

Gavin Bartholomew
Minnesota Vikings
