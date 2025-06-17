Gavin Bartholomew Injury: Rehabbing injury in offseason
Bartholomew was off to the side rehabbing an undisclosed injury during the offseason program, Will Ragatz of Sports Illustrated reports.
It's like a minor injury, but it's something to watch at the start of training camp. Bartholomew is a 2025 6th-round draft pick, so his roster spot isn't guaranteed and a slow start to training camp due to injury could hurt his chances.
