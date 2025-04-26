Fantasy Football
Gavin Bartholomew News: Vikings add experienced tight end

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Vikings selected Bartholomew in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 202nd overall.

Bartholomew (6-foot-5, 246 pounds) likely won't prove to be any more than a backup in the NFL, but he had a respectable collegiate career at Pittsburgh, where he was a four-year starter. The problem is that Bartholomew just doesn't stand out in any way -- his production from his true freshman season (28 receptions for 326 yards and four touchdowns) was arguably a career year, and it's not usually a great sign if a player's best season is their true freshman one. With that said, Bartholomew's 4.7-second 40-yard dash is completely respectable and there's no obvious reason why he can't stick around the NFL for a while, even if he never tops a depth chart.

