Graham Mertz headshot

Graham Mertz News: Joins Houston in sixth round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Texans selected Mertz in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 197th overall.

At one time, Mertz was considered a major quarterback prospect. He enrolled at Wisconsin as one of the top-rated quarterbacks in his recruiting class. Mertz never quite matched the hype in Madison, though, and transferred to Florida. He posted a 20:3 TD:INT in his first season at Florida in 2023 and had his final season cut short by an injury after five games. Given that he's a sixth-round pick going to Houston, Mertz projects as the QB3 behind C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills.

Graham Mertz
Houston Texans
