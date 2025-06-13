Harold Fannin News: May have major role as rookie

Fannin could be a big part of a Browns offense that is likely to run more two-tight-end sets in 2025, per ESPN.com.

Cleveland invested significant stock in Fannin, taking him in the third round of April's NFL Draft. The Bowling Green product showed off serious pass-catching skills in college, tallying 117 receptions on 156 targets for 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns in his final campaign. The reception and yardage totals were the most by a tight end in a single season in FBS history, though at 6-foot-3, 241 pounds, Fannin is a bit undersized for his position in the NFL. That said, Browns tight ends coach Christian Jones praised Fannin for his strong hands and ability to track the ball following a strong practice Thursday, and the incoming rookie could immediately get looks in the Browns' offense alongside veteran TE David Njoku, who is heading into the final season of a four-year contract.