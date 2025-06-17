Harrison Mevis News: Latches on with Jets
New York signed Mevis to a contract Tuesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Mevis spent time with Carolina in 2024 after going undrafted out of Missouri, but he wasn't able to stick on the Panthers' regular-season roster. He resurfaced with the Birmingham Stallions for the UFL's 2025 season, converting 20 of 21 field-goal attempts. Mevis now joins a kicker competition that also includes Caden Davis behind Anders Carlson, with the latter kicker being the favorite to start Week 1.
