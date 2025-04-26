Fantasy Football
Hayden Conner News: Grabbed by Cards in Round 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 2:21pm

The Cardinals selected Conner in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 211th overall.

Conner spent his entire four-year career with Texas, and he started in 43 straight games at left guard over his last three years with the Longhorns. He didn't allow a single sack in 2024 and demonstrated enough durability, strength and technical prowess to translate to the next level against NFL defenses.

Hayden Conner
Arizona Cardinals
