Hayden Conner News: Grabbed by Cards in Round 6
The Cardinals selected Conner in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 211th overall.
Conner spent his entire four-year career with Texas, and he started in 43 straight games at left guard over his last three years with the Longhorns. He didn't allow a single sack in 2024 and demonstrated enough durability, strength and technical prowess to translate to the next level against NFL defenses.
