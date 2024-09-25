Hayden Hurst: Catches two passes against Steelers

Hurst caught both of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Steelers.

Hursts' underwhelming start to the 2024 season continued Sunday. The veteran tight end had the slight edge in playing time over teammate Will Dissly, as Hurst played 28 offensive snaps compared to Dissly's 23 snaps. Given his limited usage through three games while he remains stuck in a timeshare with Dissly, Hurst doesn't make for an appealing fantasy option heading into the Chargers' Week 4 matchup with the Chiefs.